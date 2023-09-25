Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $305.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

