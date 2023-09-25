FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 95.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $371.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.51. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

