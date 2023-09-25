FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.