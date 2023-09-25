FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 11,290 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 4.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $244.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.93. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

