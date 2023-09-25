FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

