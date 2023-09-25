FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.89.

Watsco Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE WSO opened at $356.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

