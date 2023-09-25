FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $167.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

