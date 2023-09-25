FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,817 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $120.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

