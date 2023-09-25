FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.67 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

