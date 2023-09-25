FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

