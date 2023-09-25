FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $101.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

