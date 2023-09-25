FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 39,849 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,849 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93.

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

