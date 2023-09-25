FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 52,132 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,132 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

MDT stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.