FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,572 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

LMT opened at $413.65 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

