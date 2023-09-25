Financial Review: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) versus Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) and Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dollar General and Lawson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 2 15 5 0 2.14 Lawson 0 4 0 0 2.00

Dollar General presently has a consensus target price of $156.22, suggesting a potential upside of 44.46%. Given Dollar General’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dollar General is more favorable than Lawson.

Dividends

Profitability

Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lawson pays an annual dividend of $183.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 397.8%. Dollar General pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lawson pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dollar General has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Dollar General and Lawson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 5.59% 36.34% 7.33% Lawson N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Dollar General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Lawson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dollar General shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dollar General and Lawson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $37.84 billion 0.63 $2.42 billion $9.76 11.08 Lawson N/A N/A N/A $404.83 0.11

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Lawson. Lawson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dollar General beats Lawson on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. The company's consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, it offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, the company provides apparel, which comprise casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc. operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments. The company is also involved in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen foods and other meat products, packaging materials, etc.; operation of a chain of supermarkets; and food production and restaurant businesses. In addition, it engages in the development of a general entertainment enterprises; operation of HMV stores, as well as integrated entertainment mall under the Lawson Hot Station L Paca name; construction and operation of movie theater complexes; and consulting and banking businesses. Further, the company is involved in the sale of CDs/DVDs, books/electronic books, and other goods; and entertainment merchandises, such as tickets for concerts, etc. through stores and online. Lawson, Inc. was formerly known as Daiei Convenience Systems, Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Lawson, Inc. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Lawson, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

