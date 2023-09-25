First Financial Corp IN Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.8% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $151.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.