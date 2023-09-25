Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $299.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

