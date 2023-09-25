Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Insider Sells £26,861.87 in Stock

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) insider Matt Wragg sold 22,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £26,861.87 ($33,273.71).

LON GATC opened at GBX 117.10 ($1.45) on Monday. Gattaca plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of £36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,987.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.36.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

