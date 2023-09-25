Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $119.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

