Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIV. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 171,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 231,502 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DIV stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $590.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

