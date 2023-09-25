GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.