GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 54 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $371.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average is $374.51.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

