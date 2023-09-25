GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 88 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $173.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.14 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $189.29.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

