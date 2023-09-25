GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIPS opened at $12.11 on Monday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

About GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

See Also

