GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

