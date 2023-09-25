GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,719 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $525,111,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $76.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.