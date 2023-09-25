GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 642 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

