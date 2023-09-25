GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 794 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

