GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $258,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $333.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.46 and a 200 day moving average of $320.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

