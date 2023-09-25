GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DG opened at $108.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $107.72 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.