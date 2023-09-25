GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

