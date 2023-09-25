GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 529 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

