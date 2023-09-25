GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $504.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.24. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $524.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

