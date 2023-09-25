Guardian Investment Management Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $175.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

