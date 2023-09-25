Guardian Investment Management Sells 20,606 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

PFE opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

