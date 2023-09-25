Guardian Investment Management Sells 27,083 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,083 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $235.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day moving average of $232.91. The company has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

