Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $209.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

