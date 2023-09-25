Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

