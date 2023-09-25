Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,555 shares of company stock worth $8,928,985. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

SLB opened at $59.04 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

