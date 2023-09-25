Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,487 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $66,663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

