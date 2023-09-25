Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.05 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $406.94. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.73 and its 200 day moving average is $367.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.