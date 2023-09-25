Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.48.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.