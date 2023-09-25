Hamlin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $105,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $305.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.87. The company has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

