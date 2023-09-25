Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %
PG opened at $151.58 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
