Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG opened at $151.58 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.