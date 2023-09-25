Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

