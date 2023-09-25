Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 41 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

ULTA stock opened at $398.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.60. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

