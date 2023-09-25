Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 445 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day moving average is $222.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

