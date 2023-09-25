Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $106.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.