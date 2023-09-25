Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MRK opened at $106.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

