Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $175.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average of $184.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

